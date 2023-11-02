China and the United States will discuss nuclear arms control next week. They will be the first negotiations of this type since Barack Obama’s government, which ended in 2016. The move comes at a time when the US seeks to avoid an arms race with Beijing and Russia.

China’s Foreign Ministry said on Monday, following a visit by Foreign Minister Wang Yi to Washington, that the two countries would hold “consultations on arms control and non-proliferation” in the coming days, as well as separate conversations on maritime affairs and other issues. Source: Dow Jones Newswires.



