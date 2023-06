How did you feel about the content of this article?

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken during a press conference held on Monday (19) in Beijing, China. | Photo: EFE/EPA/WU HAO

The United States and China will study the possibility of creating a working group to combat trafficking in fentanyl and chemical precursors used to synthesize drugs. The information was revealed this Monday (19) in Beijing by the US Secretary of State, Antony Blinken.

Blinken said that among the priorities of the Americans, which were discussed with the Chinese regime, is the issue of fentanyl and synthetic opiates, whose consumption currently represents “a crisis” in the US.

During his visit to the Asian country, the American representative met with the Chinese dictator, Xi Jinping, and also had previous meetings with the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Qin Gang, and the head of the Foreign Affairs Committee of the Communist Party of China and main name of Chinese diplomacy, Wang Yi.

“I made it clear that we need much greater cooperation to address this critical problem. We agreed to consider creating a working group or a joint effort to be able to stop the flow of precursor chemicals that led to this crisis and a growing number of deaths “, highlighted the US Secretary of State.

Fentanyl is the leading cause of death for people ages 18 to 45 in the US, according to Blinken.

The head of American diplomacy also indicated that he conveyed to the Chinese authorities the “deep concern” of his country and the international community with the violations of human rights in the Asian country and mentioned, without further details, the autonomous region of Xinjiang, Tibet and Hong Kong Kong.

In addition, Blinken discussed with his Chinese counterparts the plight of “arbitrarily arrested” US citizens and others prevented from leaving China.

“There is no higher priority for me than the safety of Americans abroad and I will continue to work towards their release and return,” he added.