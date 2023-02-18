US Secretary of State meets with Wang Yi, top Chinese diplomat, in Munich, Germany

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken met with China’s top diplomat Wang Yi this Saturday (18.Feb.2023) in Munich, Germany. It was the 1st meeting of 2 senior US and Chinese officials after the US government shot down an alleged Chinese spy balloon.

US State Department spokesman Ned Price said Blinken “spoken directly to the unacceptable violation of US sovereignty and international law”. Price also stated that the secretary left “of course the United States will not accept any violation” and that incidents such as the alleged spy balloon “must never occur again”. Here’s the announcement (24 KB) from the State Department.

Blinken and Wang Yi’s meeting occurred in 59th Munich Security Conference (Germany), which started on Friday (17.Feb.2023) and runs until Sunday (19.Feb.2023). Heads of State and Government, ministers, international organizations and other industry representatives meet to discuss the conflict between Russia and Ukraine and the challenges of foreign policy and security.

Earlier, Wang Yi said the US downing reaction to the alleged spy balloons was “hysterical”. Furthermore, he criticized what he called “protectionism” of the North American country regarding the restriction of exports of microchips produced in Beijing.

“There are so many balloons around the world, and so many countries have them, so is the United States going to shoot them all down?” Wang said during the Security Conference in Munich.

The downing of China’s alleged spy balloon triggered a new wave of diplomatic tension between the two countries. The White House has accused the Chinese government of invading US airspace for espionage purposes. China said the object was a “chinese airship” used for meteorological purposes and had its trajectory altered by wind currents.

Blinken and Wang Yi also discussed the war in Ukraine. According to a State Department spokesperson, “the secretary warned of the implications and consequences if China provides material support to Russia or assistance in evading systemic sanctions”.

UNDERSTAND THE TENSION BETWEEN US AND CHINA

On February 2, the US Department of Defense announced that it had detected a “Chinese high altitude surveillance balloon” over North American territory. The equipment was located in the State of Montana, near Malmstrom Air Force Base, where there are 3 fields of nuclear missile silos.

This structure is made to store and launch ballistic missiles. “As soon as the balloon was detected, the US government acted immediately to protect against the collection of classified information”, the Pentagon said in a statement. Here’s the full (22 KB, in English).

The following day, the US Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, decided to postpone the trip to China, scheduled for February 5, lasting 2 days. He was due to meet Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang to discuss the two countries’ relationship and the rise in COVID-19 cases.

On February 4, the United States claimed to have shot down an alleged Chinese spy balloon off the coast of North and South Carolina after the equipment flew over sensitive military sites. The balloon represented an increase in tensions between the Americans and the Chinese.

China, on the other hand, declared that the object was equipment “used for research purposes, mainly meteorological” which deviated from its course due to wind currents. the chinese newspaper Global Times claimed there was a campaign against China over the balloon.