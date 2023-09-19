The United States Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, and the Vice President of China, Han Zheng, held a meeting this Monday (18), on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly, in New York, at which they agreed that the two countries must cooperate for “the benefit of the world.”

The meeting took place at the headquarters of the Chinese mission to the United Nations, before the High-Level Week of the UN General Assembly begins this Tuesday (19).

At the meeting, Han said that the relationship between the two countries is “the most important” on the planet and confirmed China’s “commitment” to stabilizing ties between the two powers.

The Chinese government representative said that the two countries face “many challenges and difficulties” in the bilateral relationship and need to “be more sincere and make more efforts” to stabilize the situation.

“The world needs the US-China relationship to be healthy and stable, which is beneficial not only to China and the United States, but to the entire world,” he said.

In this context, Blinken recalled the latest “high-level contacts” that took place in recent weeks between the two governments with the aim of “keeping lines of communication open.”

“For the United States, face-to-face diplomacy is the best way to deal with issues on which we disagree and to explore areas of cooperation. The world is looking to us to manage this relationship responsibly,” he said.

The US top diplomat and the Chinese vice president met just a day after Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and White House security adviser Jake Sullivan met in Malta to discuss the situation in Taiwan and the war in Ukraine.

Blinken also visited Beijing in June, a trip that has since been repeated by Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, Special Climate Envoy John Kerry and Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo.

These contacts are part of an attempt to bring the two sides closer together after months in which the relationship was at a low ebb due to trade rivalries, tension over Taiwan, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and the discovery of an alleged Chinese spy balloon in the United States.

In the background of these meetings is a possible future meeting between American President Joe Biden and Chinese dictator Xi Jinping, which could take place during the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation Forum (APEC), in November, in San Francisco ( USA).

Biden and Xi last met in 2022, during the G20 summit in Bali (Indonesia). The Chinese dictator did not participate in the last meeting of this group, last week, in India, nor will he be at the UN General Assembly. (With information from the EFE Agency)