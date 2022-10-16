San Juan, Haiti.- United States and Canada sent armored vehicles and other supplies to Haiti on Saturday to help police fight a powerful gang amid a pending request from the Haitian government for the immediate deployment of foreign soldiers.

The US State Department reported in a statement that the Haitian government purchased the equipmentbut did not elaborate on the supplies airlifted to Port-au-Prince, the capital.

A spokesman for the armed forces of the United States Southern Command said he was not authorized to provide more information about the equipment sent, but noted that the joint operation involved the US Air Force and the Royal Canadian Air Force.

“This team will assist (the Haitian National Police) in their fight against criminal figures who are fomenting violence, disrupting the flow of critically needed humanitarian assistance, and obstructing efforts to curb the spread of cholera,” according to the State Department. .

The team arrived more than a month after one of Haiti’s most powerful gangs surrounded a fuel terminal and demanded the resignation of Prime Minister Ariel Henry.

For their part, protesters have blocked roads in major cities in protest at the sharp increase in fuel prices after Henry announced in early September that his government could no longer subsidize gasoline and diesel.

Since then, gas stations have closed, hospitals have reduced services, and banks and grocery stores are operating with restricted hours as supplies of fuel, water and other supplies dwindle across Haiti.