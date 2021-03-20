A joint air defense exercise by the US and Canadian air forces has started in the Arctic. This was announced on Saturday, March 20, by the North American Joint Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD).

“NORAD Arctic Air Defense Exercise Starts Today [20 марта] and will last until March 26, “- said in a message posted on Twitter.

#AirPower on the move! Members of the @ 148FW, Minnesota National Guard, are officially on their way to #AmalgamDart… The #NORAD arctic air defense exercise starts today and goes until March 26th. #WeHaveTheWatch pic.twitter.com/W4QbIOV61D – North American Aerospace Defense Command (@NORADCommand) March 20, 2021

On February 24, US President Joe Biden, following a virtual meeting with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, announced that the countries agreed to modernize NORAD and launch an expanded dialogue on the Arctic, which will cover issues related to continental security, economic and social development and governance.

According to The Wall Street Journal, Biden at the meeting called on Trudeau to increase defense spending and, in particular, help modernize NORAD to counter the strengthening of Russia and China in the Arctic.