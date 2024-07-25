Military activity in the region is not seen as a threat, as aircraft have not invaded US airspace.

O Norad (North American Aerospace Defense Command) intercepted on Wednesday (July 24, 2024) 4 Russian and Chinese military aircraft flying over the vicinity of Alaska, the westernmost state in the USA. Here is the full of the statement (PDF – 1 MB).

According to the jointly US-Canadian organization, the TU-95 and PRC H-6 aircraft were seen flying over Alaska’s air defense identification zone but did not enter US airspace.

The region is constantly monitored for security reasons. According to Norad, “this activity by Russia and China in the Alaska Air Defense Identification Zone is not seen as a threat”besides not being uncommon.

On Sunday (21 July), it was the Russians’ turn to intercept two US military planes. The aircraft were close to the country’s border, in the Barents Sea.

“Russian fighter crews identified the aerial target as a pair of US Air Force B-52H strategic bombers.”, the Russian Defense Ministry reported in Telegram. “Russian aircraft returned safely to their home airfields and no violations of the state border of the Russian Federation were allowed.”, he added.

