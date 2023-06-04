US destroyer Chung-Hoon and Canadian frigate HMCS Montreal pass through the Taiwan Strait

The US and Canadian navies conducted a rare joint mission in the Taiwan Strait. This is reported Reuters.

The guided-missile destroyer Chung-Hoon and the Canadian frigate HMCS Montreal made a routine passage through the strait “through waters where freedom of navigation and flight in accordance with international law operates on the high seas,” it said. The mission was completed amid heightened tensions between Beijing and Washington over Taiwan.

According to the agency, American warships pass through this strait about once a month. However, such joint missions with Allied ships are rare. This US-Canada mission demonstrates the commitment of Washington and its allies to a “free and open Indo-Pacific region,” the US Navy’s 7th Fleet command said.

Earlier, the head of diplomacy of the European Union, Josep Borrell, said that the navies of European countries should patrol the Taiwan Strait. According to him, such an action is necessary in connection with the aggravation of relations between China and Taiwan, and patrolling could demonstrate Europe’s commitment to freedom of navigation in the region.