New York City was covered in smoke. | Photo: EarthCam/Empire State Realty Trust

Large-scale forest fires in Canada have led American and Canadian authorities to recommend that the population wear masks when going outside. The recommendation was made this Thursday (8) due to the advance of smoke caused by large fires, most of them located in the Quebec region, which has at least 150 active fires.

One of the hardest hit regions is New York, where a million masks will be distributed in the city this Thursday alone to try to minimize the risks to the health of the population. On Wednesday (7), several monuments, including the Statue of Liberty, were shrouded in an orange haze caused by Canadian smoke. Due to poor air quality, health agencies have warned the population to avoid exposure to smoke, ceasing to exercise outdoors and preferring indoors.

Other American cities also reported poor air quality, such as Philadelphia, Harrisburg, Pennsylvania and Washington DC, Baltimore, Newark, Pittsburgh, Detroit, Cleveland, Cincinnati and Indianapolis. There are air warnings in other areas of the Midwest and South as well. The dangerous conditions are expected to persist through the weekend.

This is expected to be the worst wildfire season on record in Canada, due to a hotter and drier spring than normal, conditions that are expected to last through the summer. More than 3.8 million hectares have already been burned – an area 12 times larger than the average for this time of year.