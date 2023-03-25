Canada and the United States have agreed to deploy two new over-the-horizon radar tracking stations as part of the modernization of the North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD). The parties announced this in a communiqué following the results of the first day of US President Joe Biden’s official visit to Canada.

“NORAD will soon receive new next-generation over-the-horizon radars to enhance our early response capabilities, upgraded underwater surveillance systems, upgraded infrastructure needed to accommodate state-of-the-art aircraft. And I look forward to continuing to work in close partnership with Canada as we meet these needs so our people can sleep well knowing NORAD is on guard.” The White house words of Biden’s speech in the Canadian Parliament.

Canada, for its part, announced its readiness to invest in NORAD. In particular, together with the United States, allocate 6.96 billion Canadian dollars ($5.06 billion) for the modernization of the surveillance system, for the purchase and installation of two next-generation over-the-horizon radar systems (OTR), covering Arctic and polar approaches, and more. The first station should be put on alert by 2028

“Investments in the amount of 7.3 billion Canadian dollars are planned to be directed to the modernization of infrastructure for the use of fifth-generation fighter-bombers F-35v,” the statement said. communiqué Canadian Prime Minister following the meeting.

As Trudeau noted, NORAD will not only deter and defend, but also compete with China and Russia for years to come.

In the same speech, both sides, following the talks, said that they consider China a serious challenge to the world order. However, this will not interfere with cooperation in areas where all countries have a common interest.

In addition, the US President spoke about the unity and cohesion of the West in the face of the threat of those who are not members of its alliances. He noted that the unity of Western countries in the face of threats, including Russia, is unshakable.

