03/09/2024 – 10:38

A spokesman for the Yemeni rebels says they launched missiles and 37 drones against “several American warships”, in one of the militia's largest attacks on vessels in the region. American and allied forces shot down 15 drones this Saturday (03/09) fired into the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden by Iran-backed Yemeni rebels, the US military said.

Shortly afterwards, the Houthis claimed responsibility for the attack, saying they had fired missiles at an “American” commercial vessel and launched drones at US warships in the “Red Sea and Gulf of Aden”.

This was one of the biggest attacks by the Houthis since the Shiite rebels began, in November, a campaign of attacks with drones and missiles against vessels in the Red Sea area, a vital route for world trade, in declared solidarity with the Palestinians during the war in Israel against Iranian-backed Hamas militants in the Gaza Strip.

US Central Command, or Centcom, said the Houthis' “large-scale” attack occurred before dawn in the Red Sea and the adjacent Gulf of Aden.

Centcom and coalition forces determined that the drones “posed an imminent threat to merchant shipping, the U.S. Navy, and coalition ships in the region.”

The command added, in a post on social media platform X, that “US Navy ships and aircraft, along with several coalition Navy ships and aircraft, shot down 15” of the drones.

“These actions are taken to protect freedom of navigation and make international waters safer and more secure.”

Houthi military spokesman Yahya Saree said, also on X, that the rebels had carried out two separate operations.

Attack “with missiles and 37 drones”

The first targeted the commercial ship Propel Fortune in the Gulf of Aden, he said, calling it an “American” ship. Ship tracking websites describe the bulk carrier as Singapore-flagged but did not give its current position.

A second operation fired “37 drones” at “several American warships,” Saree said.

Top Houthi leader Abdelmalek al Houthi said on Thursday that over the past five months his group had launched a total of 96 ballistic missile and drone attacks against 61 ships in the Red Sea and Arabian Sea following the start of the war in Gaza in the second week of October.

In December, the United States announced a maritime security initiative to protect shipping in the Red Sea from attacks by the Houthis, who have forced commercial vessels to divert from the route that normally carries 12% of global trade.

This week's rebel attacks caused the first reported deaths. The Philippine government said two Filipino crew members lost their lives in a missile attack on the bulk carrier True Confidence.

On March 2, the first known vessel sinking as a result of the attacks occurred when the Belizean-flagged, Lebanese-operated Rubymar sank in the Red Sea days after a rebel missile attack.

Since January, the United States and the United Kingdom have also launched repeated attacks on Houthi targets in Yemen in response to attacks on ships, but the rebels have continued to attack merchant vessels and have also targeted American and British ships.

Yemen's rebels control the capital Sanaa and much of the Red Sea coast despite a previous bombing campaign started by a Saudi-led coalition in 2015 and continuing for years.

