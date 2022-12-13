Tuesday, December 13, 2022
US and allies consider ‘all options’ against North Korea

December 13, 2022
Missile - North Korea

Washington, Seoul and Tokyo are concerned about Pyongyang’s missile tests.

United States, South Korea and Japan pledged Tuesday in Indonesia to consider “all options” against North Koreafollowing an unprecedented wave of missile tests by Pyongyang that triggered regional tensions.

“We will look at all options, including the ability to counterattack,” a senior Japanese Foreign Ministry official Takehiro Funakoshi said in the Indonesian capital. Funakoshi met with US Special Representative for North Korea Sung Kim and his South Korean counterpart Kim Gunn.

North Korea’s latest launches include testing last month of its most advanced intercontinental ballistic missile and another missile that crossed the sea border and landed in South Korean waters for the first time since the Korean War.

The three countries this month imposed sanctions on North Korean officials and groups to punish the Kim Jong Un regime for the weapons tests. Gunn said Pyongyang had become more aggressive and the three allies would harmonize sanctions despite Chinese and Russian vetoes.

“North Korea is becoming more aggressive and brazen in its nuclear threat,” the South’s envoy declared. “North Korea’s new provocations will receive a firm and united response from the international community,” he added.

INTERNATIONAL WRITING
*With AFP

