US, one of the leaders of Isis Bilal al-Sudani was killed during a raid in Somalia

During a US raid in Somaliayesterday (January 26) was killed one of ISIS leader Bilal al-Sudanialong with others 10 people related to the terrorist organization. You said know the Defense Secretary Lloyd Austinspecifying that the operation had been decided by US President Joe Biden a few months ago and did not cause civilian or military casualties.

NEW: Pentagon says a US military operation last night killed Bilal-al-Sudani, “an ISIS leader in Somalia and a key facilitator for ISIS’s global network.” (h/t @ellee_watson) pic.twitter.com/fd28KWYhNE — Ed O’Keefe (@edokeefe) January 26, 2023

Who was Bilal al-Sudani and why he had to be captured and not killed

Bilal al-Sudani, the ISIS leader killed in a US raid in Somalia, was to be captured. “It was decided that the capture was the best option to get as much information as possible from the operation“, a senior White House official explained to reporters, but “the response of the enemy forces led to his death” and that of “a dozen people” linked to the terrorist organization.

“Al-Sudani was responsible for encouraging the Islamic State group’s growing presence in Africa and funding its operations around the world, including Afghanistan.”Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said in a statement. The blitz, prepared for “several months”, did not cause casualties either among the civilian population or among the American military: the go-ahead from President Joe Biden arrived this week, after consultations with top defense and intelligence officials .

“The president has made it very clear that we are committed to finding and eliminating all terrorist threats against the United States and against the American people, wherever they are located, even in the most remote places,” another official said. The US military, which is based in Djibouti, has been conducting operations in Somalia for several years, in collaboration with the local regular army and on behalf of the government. It mainly carries out airstrikes against al-Qaeda-linked radical Islamist Shebab from outside, but it also conducts ground operations, between two and four hours a year. Last August, the leader of Al-Qaeda, Ayman al-Zawahiri, was killed in Afghanistan precisely by an attack by American drones.

Subscribe to the newsletter

