Shares in AMC Entertainment soared more than 70% in New York after hours after a judge rejected a proposed plea deal that would clear the way for the movie giant to complete a set of equity transactions, allowing it to issue substantially more shares.

AMC’s proposed transactions would involve converting its preferred stock units, known as Apes, into common stock. It would also include a 10-to-1 stock split. AMC said the transactions would allow it to raise cash by selling additional shares and that it may need the liquidity buffer to avoid bankruptcy as it struggles with a heavy debt load amid uncertain conditions in the movie industry.

However, many investors who own AMC common stock are opposed to the transactions for fear their shares could be diluted.

Some shareholders sued AMC to prevent the transactions from being consummated, although they later reached an agreement with the company that would provide one extra share of common stock for every 7.5 shares held. But other investors opposed both the transactions and the deal.

AMC will not be able to consummate your transactions until the litigation surrounding the matter is resolved. Apes units were down nearly 17% after hours on Friday. At 6:50 pm (Brasília time), AMC shares rose 77.27% in after hours in New York.