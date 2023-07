How did you feel about the content of this article?

US Ambassador to China Nicholas Burns’ email account hacked by Chinese hackers | Photo: Sergio Barrenechea/EFE

US Ambassador to China Nicholas Burns claims he was hacked into his personal email account Wall Street Journalthis Thursday (20).

In addition to him, the assistant secretary of state for East Asia, Daniel Kritenbrink, also had his information accessed by the invaders. He recently visited the country with Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

The report of WSJ points out that, despite the successful access to the electronic box materials, there was no secret data at stake.

FBI sources and espionage experts claim that China now has an advanced hacking program. In the last week, the communication company Microsoft had already communicated about an invasion of US government agencies.

Among the infiltrated accounts was that of the Secretary of Commerce, Gina Raimondo, as reported by CNN.

The US government is investigating the case, but has yet to provide details on the investigations.