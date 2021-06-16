Greenfield paused at length on the file of Syrian refugees and displaced persons in its opening statement, explaining that millions of them, specifically in the northwest of the country, adults and children, depend on the aid provided by Washington to them through the United Nations, noting that the Corona epidemic has made the humanitarian conditions they face more difficult, and repeated before American legislators said to her a phrase that a Syrian refugee said to her, that Corona is only one of the many causes of death for Syrians.

The US ambassador went on to add that the Bab al-Hawa crossing receives every month more than a thousand trucks loaded with food, water and medical equipment largely funded by the United States, stressing that these crossings, which are used to enter humanitarian aid, show why the United Nations needs Washington’s involvement to lead such efforts .

Greenfield also warned that Russia played a role during the past year in closing two humanitarian crossings to Syria, which limited aid access to the Syrians with the spread of the Corona epidemic, stressing that soon the Security Council will vote on the fate of the last humanitarian crossing operating to bring aid to an unspecified number of Syrians. And considering that this vote would be life or death for them.

During the hearing in Congress, the American ambassador also said that Washington is committed to working to end the Corona epidemic, and to return to the leadership center with regard to the climate change file and to address it by rejoining the Paris Climate Agreement, but she returned to alert that the Corona epidemic remains the biggest challenge for the world, She says if there is no success in eliminating it, nothing else will be of value.

Greenfield linked this alert with the step of US President Joe Biden by announcing a donation of more than five hundred million doses of the anti-epidemic vaccine, stressing the importance of learning lessons from what happened, before another epidemic begins to spread in the world, and explaining that the Biden administration supports and supports a strong and transparent investigation. About the origin of the Corona virus, and the early stages of its spread, which is vital to protecting Americans in the future, according to her.

The American ambassador also touched on the Palestinian-Israeli conflict, stressing that the United States worked through a collective effort and without boredom to end the armed conflict that erupted recently between Israel and the Palestinian factions in the Gaza Strip, to repeat that the United Nations and the world need American leadership, warning that any void left by it Washington, the opponents will try to fill it, adding that the goal of the opponents, whom it did not specify, is to create an international environment that is more inclined towards authoritarianism, according to its description.

Greenfield, during her answer to the questions of American representatives at this hearing, launched an extensive campaign of criticism against China, explaining that there is a genocide committed against the Muslim Uighur minority in Xinjiang, arguing that the Chinese government is responsible for committing crimes against humanity, also indicating that Washington will continue In highlighting this matter.

In the midst of her lengthy testimony before Congress, the Ambassador stressed the importance of working to introduce reforms to the United Nations system, pledging at the same time to work with US lawmakers to advance American interests in the United Nations.