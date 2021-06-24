EFE

Russia / 24.06.2021 11:00:45

The United States Ambassador to Russia, John Sullivan, returned to Moscow today after two months of consultations in Washington, in compliance with the agreement reached by the leaders of both countries, Vladimir Putin and Joe Biden, after their meeting in Geneva, Switzerland, last week.

The action of the US representative is thus replicated to the same as his Russian counterpart, Anatoly Antonov, this Sunday, who returned to the United States after weeks of tension between the two nations.

“Back in Moscow and ready to continue my work with the US Embassy team for the benefit of the U.S. foreign policy priorities“the diplomat said on Twitter through legation spokesman Jason Rebholz.

Ambassador Sullivan: “Arrived back in Moscow today. Ready to work with the @USEmbRu team toward progress on US foreign policy priorities, and with #Russia on our goal of a stable and predictable relationship between our countries. ” pic.twitter.com/4rfNtV7wsY – Jason P. Rebholz (@USEmbRuPress) June 24, 2021

Sullivan, who left Moscow in late April, added that trust the cooperation with the Russian side in order to establish “stable and predictable” relations between the two countries.

Antonov was called in for consultations three months ago to reexamine relations with Washington amid escalating tensions between the two countries, and coinciding with an interview in which Biden answered affirmatively to the question about whether he believed his Russian counterpart was a murderer.

Last week the two presidents held their first summit in Geneva in which they agreed on the return of their ambassadors to their destinations and the start of consultations on cybersecurity and strategic stability between the two countries.

