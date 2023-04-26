This Tuesday, April 25, the United States ambassador to Mexico, Ken Salazar, reported that he contracted covid-19 “because it’s still latent.”

Through his official Twitter account, Salazar reported that after a test, the result was positive, for which he asked people to continue taking care of this disease.

“I feel fine, but I will suspend my activities to follow the protocols established by the” Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC, for its acronym in English).

Before announcing his infection, Ken Salazar met with the head of the Secretary of Security and Citizen Protection, Rosa Icela Rodríguez.

In fact, the same official shared her meeting with the ambassador on her networks, with whom she said she continues to work in favor of building peace between both nations.

However, so far the Mexican official has not commented if she also contracted covid-19 or if she presents any symptoms.