The anti-drug policy presented by President Gustavo Petro is a “serious” approach to confront the drug problem in Colombia, said this Monday the United States ambassador in Bogotá, Francisco Palmieri.

Palmieri, who traveled to Washington to attend a forum on Venezuela organized by the Atlantic Council Think Tank, He made the comment in reference to the certification issued by President Joe Biden on Friday of last week for the country’s commitment to the fight against trafficking and production of narcotics.

“There is a new anti-drug policy that the Petro administration has presented and that poses a serious approach to how they hope to deal with this issue. The certification was something I had hoped for and have been anticipating since the spring. And we are happy to work with the government on these issues,” Palmieri told this newspaper.

According to Palmieri, “what we want to see is the two countries working together to advance this new strategic plan and create paths for a licit economy as the vehicle to stop the expansion of illicit crops.”

Biden, when announcing his annual determination on the countries that complied with their international commitments in the fight against drugs, highlighted the relationship with Colombia but also expressed concern about the increase in illicit crops.

“Colombia has historically been a strong partner in the fight against drug trafficking. However, illicit coca cultivation and cocaine production remain at historically high levels, and I urge the Government of Colombia to prioritize efforts to expand its presence in coca-producing regions and make sustainable progress against criminal organizations,” the US president said.

In his intervention on Venezuela, Palmieri, without mentioning countries, said that both “international recognition and increased trade must depend on (Nicolás) Maduro’s willingness to implement democratic reforms now.”

According to Palmieri, While there is a path out of the crisis in Venezuela, it is one that only Maduro can take.

Nicolás Maduro president of Venezuela. Photo: Presidential Press.

In that sense, He again offered the elimination of sanctions in exchange for free elections with international monitoring, democratic reforms, release of prisoners, among other things.

But issuing, in passing, a warning. “We have not set a timer for when these things must happen. But it is obvious that the next few weeks are critical. If Maduro is serious about holding free and fair elections in 2024, certain steps must be taken now. For example, setting a date concrete for the elections, allow all actors to participate, update the electoral registry and propose a framework for credible international observation,” said the ambassador.

“It is very difficult to imagine a free and fair process,” said the ambassador, “when the candidates leading the race are being banned.”

