This Wednesday Bogotá lived a day of chaos as a result of the strong clashes between indigenous people and the public forcein the middle of a demonstration organized by the Embera community, who argued that the District had breached the agreements reached at the beginning of the year, when they left the National Park.

Around noon the mobilization turned violent and Several indigenous people attacked coexistence managers and the uniformed. In addition, they broke several windows in the city center and tried to take over the Avianca building, located next to Santander Park.

According to a preliminary report, the events left 27 injured, including eight coexistence managers and 14 police officers.

Facing the topic, the US ambassador to Colombia, Francisco Palieri, condemned the acts of violence and reiterated that dialogue is the best way to resolve conflicts.

“We condemn the attacks against coexistence managers and members of @PoliciaColombia. We express our resounding rejection of these facts and insist that dialogue is the only way to resolve disagreements and achieve the peace that we all yearn for.“He expressed through the embassy’s Twitter account.

This Wednesday, The diplomat also referred to the controversial statements by Gustavo Petro, who stated that the US is ruining the world’s economyand asked not to seek blame but solutions to the global economic crisis.

“We must not think about where we lay the blame. We must focus on how by working together we can improve and foster the development necessary for economic growth.“, Palmieri said during a press conference, according to statements collected by W Radio.

