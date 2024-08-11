The United States ambassador to Colombia, Francisco L. Palmieri, referred this Saturday to the suspension of the service of some social networks in Venezuela, as is the case of X (formerly Twitter), and stated that digital platforms are key to freedom of expression.

At the same time, he assured that Washington supports the initiative for dialogue in Venezuela and believes that the solution to the crisis in the neighbouring country must be through democratic means.

Palmieri traveled to Cartagena, where he visited the Regional Center for Victim Assistance in El Pozón. From that city he spoke about the situation in Venezuela following the presidential elections on July 28.

While not specifically referring to the suspension of X’s service, the US ambassador in Bogotá said that Social networks are key to allowing citizens to express themselves in environments where human rights violations occur.

“The use of social media is an opportunity to express one’s thoughts to another in an environment where respect for human rights and expression have been violated. And in that sense, we support the use of social media at all times,” he said from Cartagena.

In an interview with RTVC News, Palmieri also said that the solution to the situation in Venezuela must be through democratic means and added that Washington supports the work of Colombia, Mexico and Brazil to advance dialogue between the parties.

“The way out of the humanitarian, economic and political crisis in Venezuela is through a peaceful and democratic path and that is why we are supporting Colombia, Brazil and Mexico in the initiative to promote dialogue within Venezuela and we will continue to support the diplomatic route to resolve the crisis,” he emphasized.

At the stroke of midnight on July 28, The National Electoral Council (CNE) declared President Nicolás Maduro the winner of the elections amid serious allegations of fraud by the opposition, represented at the polls by candidate Edmundo González Urrutia.

The result announced by the CNE sparked a series of protests that were repressed by the Maduro regime.

Since the election, Chavismo has also arrested several opposition leaders, including Freddy Superlano and María Oropeza, while blocking access to platforms such as X and Signal.

In the case of X, Last Thursday, Maduro ordered the platform to be taken off the air for ten days, accusing the social network of promoting hatred and attacking Venezuela from abroad.

“X should be out of Venezuela for 10 days, so that they can present their documents and establish the definitive administrative measure, but enough is enough, enough of trying to sow violence, hatred, of trying to attack Venezuela from abroad,” said Maduro, who also accused the owner of X, Elon Musk, of being part of a “cyber coup” against him.