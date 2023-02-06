Elizabeth Bagley visited Masp, Theatro Municipal, Museu Afro Brasil, walked along Av. Paulista and went to the carnival block

The US ambassador to Brazil, Elizabeth Bagley, shared on her Twitter profile a tour of São Paulo during the weekend. The North American representative visited Masp (Museum of Modern Art of São Paulo) and walked along Avenida Paulista on Sunday (5.Feb.2023).

“They said that Masp was an unmissable attraction in [São Paulo] and we went to check it out. I was impressed with the collection and with the innovative and imposing architecture of Lina Bo Bardi. We also walked along Avenida Paulista, which looks like a park on Sundays!”, he wrote Bagley.

Bagley also said that he went to a carnival block, to the Municipal Theater and to the Afro Brasil Museum in publications made on Saturday (Feb 4). “DThey said that São Paulo is the land of drizzle, but the summer sky is beautiful today!”, declared the ambassador in one of the posts.

VACANT POSITION

Elizabeth Frawley Bagley, 70, arrived in Brazil on Wednesday (Feb 1st). The ambassador was appointed by US President Joe Biden in January 2022. In December alone, the US Senate approved the diplomat’s appointment.

The US embassy in Brasilia has been without a representative since July 2021. During the government of Jair Bolsonaro (PL), there were only 16 months with an ambassador in office. Here are the heads of US representation as of November 2018:

(Mar.2020-Jul.2021) – Ambassador; Douglas Koneff (Jul 2021-Jan 2023) – chargé d’affaires.

Chapman was chosen by then US President Donald Trump and became close to Bolsonaro. After Biden took over the White House in January 2021, he spent another 6 months in office and retired.