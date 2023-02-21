Elizabeth Bagley said that the energy of the party in Bahia is “contagious” and that her 1st visit to the city “couldn’t be better”

The new US ambassador to Brazil, Elizabeth Bagley, enjoyed the Carnival holiday in Salvador (BA). She was in the cabin of the singer Gilberto Gil’s family, Expresso 2222.

“My 1st visit to Salvador couldn’t be better! The Bahian Carnival has a contagious energy! The music, the colors, the people… Thank you, Governor Jerônimo, for the special experience. I felt honored to be able to see this great party up close!”said Elizabeth in her profile on Twitter by publishing a photo together with the governor of Bahia, Jeronimo Rodrigues (PT).

“Hi, Savior! On my 1st visit to the city, I couldn’t miss the @OlodumOficial! I was delighted with the richness of Afro-Brazilian culture”said Elizabeth in another post on her Twitter profile.

Ambassador Elizabeth Bagley also visited the Basilica of Senhor do Bonfim.