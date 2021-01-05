Highlights: US Ambassador said – India-US relations are strongest in the world

Need to make red lines in the Indian Pacific region, said in farewell speech

Said- All countries in the region should prosper and respect sovereignty.

new Delhi

The outgoing US Ambassador to India Ken Juster said on Tuesday that all countries in the Indo-Pacific region need to make guidelines for prosperity and if needed, to create ‘red lines’. Juster said in his farewell policy speech here that stability and democratic governance are needed in the Indo-Pacific region and hence India is important.

He said that no bilateral relationship in the world is as wide and solid as between India and America. Juster was appointed as the 25th US ambassador to India on 3 November 2017. Highlighting the importance of Indo-Pacific in Indo-US relations, Juster said, “We are now building a strong foothold in the Indo-Pacific region which will enable us to meet the upcoming challenges.”

Donald Trump may ‘leave’ America just before Biden swears in, speculation intensifies

He said, ‘Our mission should be on strengthening this effort and preparing guidelines for the next five years and beyond, and there is a need to make red lines as and when required. This will enable all countries in the region to prosper where sovereignty is respected, rule based rule and disputes should be settled peacefully as per international law.

US parliament report warns, S-400 deal with Russia may become a reason for restrictions on India

Juster said that as a democracy, the United States and India are committed to rule-based governance, as well as to peace and diplomacy. He said, ‘We (India and America) are influenced by the legacy of Mahatma Gandhi and Martin Luther King Jr. But we know that not everyone thinks as we think and some countries adopt methods like suicide bombers or military incursions. ‘ Juster said without naming any country, ‘Therefore the US and India are committed to strengthening their defense and security cooperation.’