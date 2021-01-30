United States Ambassador to Russia John Sullivan re-justified the publication of the American diplomatic mission on illegal actions in Russian cities, which took place on 23 January.

The diplomat explained the embassy posts with concern for the safety of US citizens.

According to the senior diplomat, ensuring the safety of US citizens in Russia is part of his job responsibilities. If the ambassador is aware of any plans to hold any demonstrations, it is his responsibility to warn US citizens of the potential dangers where they may be held, Sullivan added.

As the diplomat noted, a demonstration can turn from a peaceful assembly into a non-peaceful one at any moment. As an example, he cited illegal actions that took place in a number of Russian cities on January 23.

“We did not give instructions – we informed American citizens so that they did not go to this action and remain safe,” Sullivan said on the air of the TV channel.Rain“.

A week earlier, the US Embassy, ​​amid reports of illegal actions in Russia, named the locations of these uncoordinated rallies and processions.

The Russian Foreign Ministry said last Saturday that attempts to incite radical elements would cause negative consequences for bilateral relations. In addition, a note of protest was presented to US diplomats. “Gazeta.ruRecalls that the secretary of the President of Russia Dmitry Peskov called the publications of the American diplomatic mission about illegal actions an indirect interference in the internal affairs of the country.

On January 23, uncoordinated actions took place in different cities of Russia. In Moscow and St. Petersburg, there were also children among the detainees. On the eve of the incident, the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation opened a criminal case on the involvement of minors in illegal actions. After the actions, several criminal cases were initiated on the use of violence against law enforcement officers, violation of sanitary standards, since among the audience there were people infected with coronavirus.