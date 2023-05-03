US Ambassador in Rome, the former governor arrives very close to Biden

Biden he made his diplomatic movefilling a void that had lasted for too long, chosen the new one ambassador of the USA to Rome. There White House is close to making the appointment official. According to rumors – reads the Corriere della Sera – it is about Jack Markell, 62 years old, current ambassador to the OECD (Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development). Appointed in 2021, Markell began his tenure, based in Parisin January 2022. In 2021, during the evacuation of Afghan civilians after the US withdrawal from the country, it was the coordinator of the “Operation Allies Refuge” which aimed to help those who had collaborated with the United States.

In recent days, while keeping silent on the question of who will be the new ambassador and the timing of its formalization, a State Department official revealed some details “Whether or not there is an ambassador – and in the hope that there will be one soonthe US official revealed to Corriere — it is important to underline that the his absence in these years did not harm our diplomatic relations, which are strong and robust, and are accompanied by a strong military relationship: we have over 30,000 military personnel hosted in Italy. We must also look at the benefits of all this”. When asked why the choice took time, the official indicated “le dynamics of the transition, of the Congress and above all of Covid“. Markell comes from a Jewish family, he is a loyalist of the president, his last assignment was in Paris in January 2022.

