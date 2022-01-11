US Ambassador to Russia John Sullivan said that the alleged “massive gathering” of Russian troops to the border with Ukraine creates a sense of an emergency in the United States. It is reported by RIA News with reference to the Dozhd TV channel.

“We have an acute problem in Ukraine, the situation is aggravated by the massive pulling of Russian military forces to the border with Ukraine. This creates a sense of emergency for the United States, ”Sullivan said.

According to him, earlier, Secretary of State Anthony Blinken spoke about the need for de-escalation, and Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman noted the same the day before, January 10, in Geneva.

The ambassador added that the situation on the Russian-Ukrainian border has not changed since CIA Director Burns visited Moscow in early November last year. “We see this as a real threat,” he said.

Earlier, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba and US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken discussed by phone the talks between the delegations of the United States and Russia that were held in Geneva on Monday, January 10. Blinken and Kuleba noted the countries’ mutual adherence to the diplomatic principle “No agreements on Ukraine without Ukraine.” They also touched upon possible “tough” sanctions against Russia, as well as the topic of strengthening the defense capability of the Ukrainian army.