” That’s enough! You have created enough problems in the world ”. As far as diplomats can remember, we never – or let’s say rarely – such an apostrophe in the United Nations. Chinese Ambassador to the UN, Zhang Jun, strongly attacked the United States on Thursday, which again accused China of being responsible for the spread of Covid-19, during a Council videoconference on the future of global governance in which several heads of state and ministers participated. “Before pointing fingers at others, what is the cause of the 7 million cases of disease and more than 200,000 deaths in the United States? “Asked the Chinese ambassador, accusing Washington of spreading” the virus of disinformation “, of” lying, of “deceiving”.

What, in any meeting of roommates, would amount to a shrug, almost sounds like a casus belli. Especially since the United States, which has entrusted itself with a mission of “beacon of the world” are not used to being held up to them and even less to receiving lessons. “Stop politicizing the virus (…) a great power must behave like a great power”, insisted the representative of Beijing, before receiving strong support from his Russian counterpart Vassily Nebenzia.

If Zhang Jun, a seasoned diplomat and accustomed to patience, has gone out of hand, it is because everything has a militancy. Including in diplomacy. The United States was perhaps thinking of delivering a shock not only to China but to all those who, near or far, do not align with their point of view. The American ambassador to the UN, Kelly Craft, did not go all the way. During the meeting chaired by the President of Niger Issoufou Mahamadou and in which the Tunisian, South African and Estonian leaders participated in particular, and the heads of diplomacy Sergei Lavrov (Russia) and Jean-Yves Le Drian (France), she reiterated the accusations made Tuesday by Donald Trump before the General Assembly. “The decision of the Chinese Communist Party to hide the origins of this virus, to minimize its danger and to suppress scientific cooperation, has turned a local epidemic into a pandemic global ”, she denounced. “Most importantly, these decisions cost hundreds of thousands of lives around the world. Hundreds of thousands “. Second shock: it was about “the danger posed by corrupt international organizations (which) is just as disturbing”, explicitly citing the World Health Organization (WHO). An organization from which Washington detached itself in the spring, under the pretext of the communist past of the Ethiopian director, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, and of the refusal to install Taiwan (Taipeh) as a full member.

Remarks to bring closer to the offensive of the Trump administration on the ideological front, marked by a fundamentalist, Christian religious rooting. Thus, the US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo defended Wednesday at the UN “inalienable rights”, a controversial formula which he promotes to denounce the proliferation of “new human rights”. Many non-governmental organizations (NGOs) have accused this conservative hawk who never misses an opportunity to invoke his evangelical Christian faith of wanting to restrict the field of human rights in this way by relying on a narrow interpretation inspired by beliefs. religious, to the detriment, for example, of the rights of sexual minorities or the right to abortion.

Kelly Craft had explained beforehand and by way of introduction: “I am stunned, I am ashamed of this Council, disgusted by the content of today’s debate” and of its members, who have chosen “to concentrate over political grudges rather than the crucial “asked” question. But, when at the end of the session the Chinese ambassador – who had replaced his Minister of Foreign Affairs Wang Yi – asked to speak again to protest against the American discourse, Kelly Craft had disappeared from the screen, a diplomat from second rank of the American mission to the UN representing the United States.

