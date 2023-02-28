How did you feel about the content of this article?

Chinese dictator Xi Jinping: the ambassador’s comment comes a day after a report reveals the US Department of Energy’s conclusion that the virus “very likely” had a laboratory origin | Photo: EFE/JOÉDSON ALVES

The US ambassador to China, Nicholas Burns, said on Monday (27) that Beijing needs to show more sincerity about the origin of Covid-19 if it wants to work with the US government.

“China should be more honest about what happened three years ago, in Wuhan, with the origin of the Covid-19 crisis,” said the diplomat during a virtual event of the US Chamber of Commerce, reported CNN.

Burns, who has been in office for just under a year, added that both the Chinese balloon that the US has labeled a spy and the position of dictator Xi Jinping’s government on the war in Ukraine are the most important issues for the United States in relation to to the Asian country.

The diplomat’s comments come a day after the US Department of Energy joined other federal agencies, such as the FBI, in concluding that Covid-19 “very likely” originated in a Chinese laboratory, according to a report. from The Wall Street Journal.

The paper noted that four other US departments continue to believe the coronavirus outbreak was likely the result of natural transmission, while two others are undecided.

The Department of Energy’s conclusion is the result of reading new information. The portfolio has 17 national laboratories, some of which carry out advanced biological research, according to the newspaper.

Without confirming the information in the article, the spokesman for the Security Council of the White House, John Kirby, stressed this Monday that there is no consensus in the government on the origin of the pandemic and that Washington wants “facts” in order to avoid other pandemics in the future.

US President Joe Biden asked early in his term, in May 2021, for the intelligence sector to investigate how the pandemic was triggered.