The United States has allowed South Korean missiles to fly at any range. South Korean President Moon Jae In and American leader Joe Biden have agreed to abolish Seoul’s missile guidelines. RIA News…

The document implied restrictions on the creation and use of missiles with a range of more than 800 kilometers.

“We agreed to enhance our defensive readiness and reaffirmed our commitment to the transfer of operational control (OPCON) by South Korean forces from the United States to South Korea. I am also pleased to announce the termination of the revised missile guidelines, ”said Moon Jae In.

He called it a “symbolic” and significant measure to demonstrate the reliability of the alliance.

Earlier, the American leader called the issue of North Korea and the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula as his top priority in foreign policy. Biden said that he condemned the recent missile launches of the DPRK and promised an appropriate response. He added that he is also open to diplomacy in contacts with Pyongyang.

Since 2018, the United States and the DPRK have been negotiating the denuclearization of North Korea. Former US President Donald Trump said he was ready to lift sanctions from the republic in the event of an agreement on this issue. However, the latest talks in October 2019 fell through, which was announced in Pyongyang but denied in the United States. In December 2020, the DPRK reported that they did not need further dialogue with the United States on the issue of denuclearization: Pyongyang refuses to unilaterally reduce its nuclear stockpiles.