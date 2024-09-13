White House: More announcements on RT countermeasures will be made as needed

The US State Department and Justice Department will make new announcements about the US government’s counteraction to the RT TV channel if necessary. This was reported at a briefing stated White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre.

According to her, the State Department and the Ministry of Justice of the country take the issue of countering RT “very seriously.”

“I’m not going to get into what’s going to happen next. They’ll certainly make further announcements of their own if they have anything to share,” a White House spokeswoman said.

Earlier it became known that the US linked the lack of support for Ukraine in the world to the activities of the RT TV channel. “One of the reasons why much of the world is not as supportive of Ukraine as one might think is because of the broad reach and influence of RT,” said US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken.