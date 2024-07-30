O’Brien: US could create route from Central Asia bypassing Russia

The United States of America is considering the possibility of creating a new land route from Central Asian states to world markets bypassing Russia and China, said Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs James O’Brien, quoted by RIA News.

“The Central Asian countries are incredibly rich, and right now their only options for accessing world markets are essentially through Russia or China. If we can open a route that goes through Armenia or Azerbaijan, they will have access to world markets and be much less dependent on Russia and China,” he said.

Earlier, James O’Brien said that the US is trying to create conditions for Armenia to abandon relations with Russia. According to him, a significant part of Armenians wants to distance themselves from the Russians because of the situation around Nagorno-Karabakh.