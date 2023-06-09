The United States allowed Biden and Sunak to discuss the supply of F-16 fighters to Ukraine

US President Joe Biden and British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak could discuss sending F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine during a meeting at the White House. Such an opinion expressed American experts interviewed by Izvestia write Izvestia.

However, the source indicated that the US would probably send something from its own arsenal. “Especially because it could be perceived by Moscow as a significant increase in American involvement in the conflict,” admitted Said Khan, a professor at Wayne University in Detroit.

Earlier it became known that the United States and Great Britain promised to increase joint efforts to exchange data in order to more actively search for individuals and legal entities supporting Russia’s special military operation.