US Secretary of State Blinken spoke about a new $400 million aid package to Ukraine

The United States has given Ukraine a new $400 million military aid package. This was stated by US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken. TASS.

The new package includes ammunition for HIMARS multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS) and howitzers, armor kits for Bradley infantry fighting vehicles and pontoon crossings.

Earlier, the United States announced a new $2 billion military aid package to Ukraine. It is specified that the new support package will include additional ammunition for HIMARS artillery multiple launch rocket systems and laser guidance missile systems, shells for 155-millimeter artillery mounts, unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) CyberLux K8, Switchblade 600, Altius-600 and Jump 20, equipment for detecting drones and electronic warfare, as well as mine-clearing and communication equipment.