US allocates new $1.2 billion military aid package to Ukraine

The United States has allocated a new package of military assistance to Ukraine. About it reported on the official website of the Pentagon.

The aid is estimated at $1.2 billion.

The package includes additional air defense systems and ammunition; equipment for the integration of Western air defense launchers, missiles and radars with Ukrainian air defense systems; ammunition for air defense systems; 155 mm artillery shells; commercial satellite imagery services; and military training.

All transferred aid will not be transferred from the warehouses of the American army, but purchased from industry and partners. The United States also declared support for “Ukraine’s most urgent needs” and commitment to building the capacity of the Ukrainian Armed Forces (UAF).

Earlier, US Director of National Intelligence Avril Haynes said that Ukraine would be unable to confront Russia on the battlefield if Western countries go for a significant reduction in the supply of weapons and ammunition.