The United States allocated $402 million to Global Military Products to supply Ukraine with NATO-caliber shells from Bulgaria. About this on Friday, July 14, wrote the publication Defense One with reference to procurement data.

According to the publication, deliveries were supposed to begin, presumably, in March. They are already planned for next year.

The magazine’s experts believe that for $402 million you can buy about 800,000 shells of 155 mm caliber ($500 per shell). However, given the logistics and other related services, the cost of one piece of ammunition may increase.

Earlier, on June 15, the Bulgarian Ministry of Defense announced that the country intends to join the project of the European Defense Agency for the joint purchase of ammunition for Ukraine.

In March, Bulgarian President Rumen Radev announced that Sofia was not involved in the deal to supply shells to Kyiv, but was working with the European Commission to launch the production of NATO-style ammunition at its enterprises.

On May 31, it became known that the Pentagon signed a contract with Global Military Products for the purchase and supply of Gepard air defense systems (air defense) in the amount of $118.3 million as part of assistance to Ukraine. Delivery is scheduled for May 2024.

On the same day, National Security Council strategic communications coordinator John Kirby announced that Washington would provide Kiev with a new military aid package that would include Patriot air defense munitions and the HIMARS multiple launch rocket system.

Western countries have stepped up military and financial support for Ukraine against the background of Russia’s special operation to protect Donbass, which the Russian authorities announced on February 24, 2022 amid the aggravation of the situation in the region due to Ukrainian shelling.