The United States denounced on Thursday (6) that, for the second consecutive day, Russian planes “harassed” drones of its armed forces over Syria with dangerous maneuvers that jeopardized the safety of these devices.

In a statement, the US Central Command said that this new incursion took place at 9:30 am local time against MQ-9 drones in their mission against the Islamic State terrorist group.

Russian planes parachuted rockets ahead of the drones and flew “dangerously close” to them.

A similar action took place on Wednesday (5), at 10:40 am, forcing the American pilots to carry out “evasive maneuvers”, the statement said.

Central Command rebuked that both events “represent a new example of unprofessional and unsafe actions by Russian air forces operating in Syria, which threaten the security of both the coalition and Russian forces.”

“We urge Russian forces in Syria to cease this reckless behavior and adhere to the performance standards expected of a professional air force so that we can refocus on a lasting defeat of IS,” he said.

The US stressed its commitment to ensuring the security of its personnel and resources and said it will continue to work closely with its partners and allies to resolve what happened and prevent an escalation of tensions in the region.

Pentagon spokesman Brigadier General Pat Ryder stressed at a news conference Thursday that the US objective in Syria is and will remain “exclusively” to defeat the Islamic State, and urged Russian forces to ” stop” this behavior and act “professionally”.

In March, Russian fighter jets forced the United States to shoot down an American drone over Black Sea waters. At the time, Russia considered the flight of the American drone a “provocation”, denied that the Russian fighter had collided with it and decorated the two pilots involved in the incident for having “prevented the violation of the limits of the temporary airspace restriction zone”. established by Russia around Crimea.