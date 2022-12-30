Police today announced the arrest of a 28-year-old man accused of killing four University of Idaho students. The arrest comes after a seven-week investigation by law enforcement. Alleged killer Bryan Christopher Kohberger was arrested in northeastern Pennsylvania during the investigation into the fatal Nov. 13 stabbings that rocked the campus of 9,000 people and prompted the university to step up security and offer a learning option to away for the remainder of the fall semester.

Kohberger was taken into custody by the Pennsylvania State Police and is being held in a Monroe County Jail pending his extradition on Tuesday.

“This was a very complex and extensive case,” Moscow police chief James Fry told a press conference. “We’re sure the job isn’t finished. It’s only just begun.” Kohberger’s next court hearing is scheduled for Tuesday afternoon in Pennsylvania. “This is not the end of the investigation. In fact, this is a new beginning,” Latah County Attorney Bill Thompson said. The FBI and Idaho State Police teamed up with Moscow police to investigate more than 19,000 reports as they searched for the killers of 20-year-olds Ethan Chapin and Xana Kernodle and 21-year-old Madison Mogen and Kaylee Goncalves as they slept. The autopsy later revealed that each student was stabbed multiple times and that some showed signs of trying to fight off their attacker. There were no indications of sexual assault.