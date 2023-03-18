NYT: US airlines urge White House to ban competitors from flying over Russia

US airlines, which are unable to fly over Russian territory, wanted to ban such flights to foreign competitors, as requested by the White House and Congress. The newspaper reports The New York Times.

Thus, due to the loss of polar routes, American companies changed plans for trans-Pacific flights, reduced the number of passengers and cargo, and also postponed the launch of more than ten planned routes to Mumbai, Tokyo, Seoul and other cities. As a result, US carriers suffer losses because foreign competitors, with the ability to fly through Russia, transport passengers faster and at a lower cost, which, according to the American side, gives them an “unfair advantage”.

US airlines are asking the White House and Congress to impose restrictions on foreign carriers that they have imposed on themselves, “virtually forcing them to fly on the same routes as their American competitors.” In particular, a spokeswoman for Airlines for America, Marley Collier, said that aircraft of foreign companies should not take off, land and transit through US airports.

According to the publication, the proposal received the support of the US Department of Transportation. Thus, a draft order was prepared prohibiting Chinese airlines carrying passengers to the United States from flying through Russia. The document is currently under review.

In January source RIA News reported that Turkish airports and airlines have not received instructions from the United States to prevent flights from Russia using American-made Boeing liners.