On Christmas Eve, United and Delta announced the cancellation of more than 200 flights. In the image, passengers are waiting at the Los Angeles International Airport in California.| Photo: Caroline Brehman/EPA/EFE

United Airlines and Delta Airlines announced the cancellation of more than 200 flights on United States this Christmas Eve. The measure was caused by the propagation of the omicron variant of the coronavirus, with contagion from crew and other workers in the sector. United canceled 120 flights scheduled for Friday (24), while Delta canceled about 90 segments. The two companies say they are working to contact passengers so they don’t get stuck at airports. The information is from the Reuters agency.

In a statement, United said the increase in Covid-19 cases in the US as a result of omicron in this “has a direct impact on our crews and the people who run our operation. As a result, unfortunately, we have had to cancel flights and we are notifying affected customers in advance of their coming to the airport”.

Delta Airlines said it has exhausted all options and resources before having to opt out. Among the previous measures – exhausted – was made the redirection and replacement of aircraft and crews to cover scheduled flights.

The omicron variant was first registered in the United States in November and already represents approximately 3/4 of cases in the country, and up to 90% in some regions, such as the east coast. The average Covid-19 infections increased by 37% in the last week.