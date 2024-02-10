A 37-year-old man accused of secretly recording girl while she was in plane bathroom of a famous American airline. During the investigation it was discovered that it was not the first time she had done it.

Traveling by plane is usually a very pleasant and practical experience, since you can travel long distances in a short time, and it is also a very safe means of transportation; however, even Prestigious airlines can be affected by bad practices by their staff.

The man who filmed plane passengers in the bathroom



According to information published by Daily Mailthe man identified as Estes Carter Thompson III, 37, was arrested after a 14-year-old girl from North Carolina who was going aboard an American Airlines flight when she noticed a cell phone on the bathroom door while she was being videotaped.

After this event, the FBI began the investigation and after registering the mobile devices and iCloud, from toflight attendant, discovered that there were other victims. Among the images of at least five girls were some photos of a nine-year-old girl, whose parents are now suing both Thomson and American Airlines, according to information published by Daily Mail.

Estes Carter Thompson was charged with attempted sexual exploitation of children and possession of child pornography, USA Today announced that The man from North Carolina will be transferred to Boston to appear in federal court.

The investigation revealed more cases of girls recorded in the airplane bathroom.

The man could face up to 30 years in prison if convicted of attempted sexual exploitation of children, and up to 20 years in prison if convicted of possession of child pornography.

In this regard, American Airlines expressed in a statement released by Cnn in Spanish: “We take these accusations very seriously.” “They do not reflect our airline or our core mission of caring for people. “We have been cooperating fully with the authorities in their investigation, as there is nothing more important than the safety of our customers and team.”