The offer will be available until November 13th on a wide variety of routes across Frontier’s network, but Tickets must be reserved before August 1st at 11:59 PM The company says this marks the beginning of “The New Frontier,” as it expects a high demand from passengers who will take advantage of these discounts.

They also warn that the prices shown on their portal may require membership in Frontier’s travel club, called Discount Den, although, in turn, Rates already include all transportation charges, surcharges and taxes, and are subject to change without notice until purchase is made.

They also clarified that All reservations made under this offer are non-refundable.except for those made at least one week before the departure date and provided that the request was made within 24 hours of purchasing the ticket.

Frontier Airlines to launch ticket offer Photo:Instagram @flyfrontier Share

The prize that Frontier gives to its passengers in the United States

As if it weren’t enough to offer 1,000,000 tickets at a price starting at US$19 and not found in the market, Frontier Airlines added to this initiative an incredible draw that will have a total of 100 winners among customers who use the service during this new campaign, meeting certain requirements.

The draw will consist of 50 subscriptions to Elite Gold Status and another 50 to Elite Silver Statustwo categories that the company offers within its featured services. To participate for the prize, of which the winner will be totally random, There is time to register until August 13 at 11:59 PM