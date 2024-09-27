One of the airlines operating in the United States It was rated in the first position of a ranking but not because of its good service but quite the opposite: for being the most likely to cancel a flight and leave him stranded.

This is Frontier Airlinesan airline company that topped the list of airlines operating in the US that have the most chances of leaving their passengers stranded, made up of Upgraded Points and recovered by the site Travel and Leisure.

This situation happens when companies oversell their flights, exceeding the capacity of their planesspeculating that there are travelers who do not show up. According to the analysis, Frontier Airlines stranded 3.21 people per 10,000 passengers from the beginning of 2023 to 2024, this represents 400 percent more than any other airline.

For example, In second place was the flag carrier American Airlines with a rate of 0.60 stranded per 10,000 travelers. and then Spirit Airlines with an average of 0.43 per 10,000 passengers.

The study revealed that Frontier Airlines is the most likely to cancel your flight. Photo:Instagram @flyfrontier Share

The safest US airlines in the world

Although United States airlines can leave their passengers stranded, they are also companies considered very safe around the world, as detailed in a study by AirlineRatings that analyzed the list of the 25 safest airlines of 2024, resulting in several operating in the US. within this list.

According to the site, airline companies can obtain a maximum 7-star safety ratingbased on safety, innovation and airplanes. Here, the United States airlines with 7 stars:

Delta Air Lines

Hawaiian Airlines

American Airlines

United Airlines

Frontier Airlines

Southwest Airlines

JetBlue Airways

Allegiant Air

Alaska Airlines

American Eagle from American Airlines

Cape Air

Sun Country Airlines

Breeze Airways

6-star US airlines:

Omni Air International

Spirit Airlines

Silver Airways

5-star US airlines: