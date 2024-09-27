According to the criteria of
This situation happens when companies oversell their flights, exceeding the capacity of their planesspeculating that there are travelers who do not show up. According to the analysis, Frontier Airlines stranded 3.21 people per 10,000 passengers from the beginning of 2023 to 2024, this represents 400 percent more than any other airline.
For example, In second place was the flag carrier American Airlines with a rate of 0.60 stranded per 10,000 travelers. and then Spirit Airlines with an average of 0.43 per 10,000 passengers.
The safest US airlines in the world
Although United States airlines can leave their passengers stranded, they are also companies considered very safe around the world, as detailed in a study by AirlineRatings that analyzed the list of the 25 safest airlines of 2024, resulting in several operating in the US. within this list.
According to the site, airline companies can obtain a maximum 7-star safety ratingbased on safety, innovation and airplanes. Here, the United States airlines with 7 stars:
- Delta Air Lines
- Hawaiian Airlines
- American Airlines
- United Airlines
- Frontier Airlines
- Southwest Airlines
- JetBlue Airways
- Allegiant Air
- Alaska Airlines
- American Eagle from American Airlines
- Cape Air
- Sun Country Airlines
- Breeze Airways
6-star US airlines:
- Omni Air International
- Spirit Airlines
- Silver Airways
5-star US airlines:
