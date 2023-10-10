US aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford arrived in the eastern Mediterranean

The American aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford with a strike group arrived in the eastern Mediterranean amid the escalation of the conflict between Palestine and Israel. This was reported by the Central Command of the US Armed Forces (CENTCOM), reports RIA News.

It is noted that his arrival should be “a powerful signal of deterrence in case any of the parties hostile to Israel tries to take advantage of the current situation.”