The United States launched two air strikes against targets of the Al-Shabab terrorist group in southern Somalia. This was announced on Saturday, January 2, by the US African Command (AFRICOM) in Twitter…

The communiqué attached to the post says the strikes were carried out in coordination with the Somali government.

“Both attacks were carried out in the vicinity of the city of Cunyo Barrow, Somalia,” the document says. “Initial estimates suggest that both targets were destroyed as a result.”

According to the initial assessment of the command, none of the civilians were injured or killed during the shooting.

“These actions have clearly demonstrated our continued commitment to Somalia and our regional partners. We retain the means and the will to strike at the Al-Shabab terrorist network when necessary, to defend the region and ultimately defend our own peoples, ”said African Command Chief General Joe Tyler.

Earlier in the day, the Somali news portal Goobjoog News reported that a US Air Force bomber struck with four cruise missiles at a radio station belonging to the Al-Shabab terrorist group.

Al-Shabab was established in Somalia in 2004. Since 2008, its militants periodically commit terrorist acts. By 2010, the group controlled vast territories, but in the summer of 2011 it was forced to leave the capital of Somalia, Mogadishu, and switch to guerrilla tactics against the country’s government and its allies.

In February 2012, one of the leaders of Al-Shabab announced the joining of militants to the terrorist organization Al-Qaeda (banned in the Russian Federation). The total number of Al-Shabab, according to the intelligence of the African Union Peacekeeping Mission in Somalia (AMISOM), is now 7,000 fighters.