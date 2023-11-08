Home page politics

Split

US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin emphasized that it was a precision strike in self-defense. © Boris Roessler/dpa

There is great concern that the war in Gaza will expand. Pro-Iranian militias have been attacking US forces in Iraq and Syria for weeks. Now the USA is striking back for the second time.

Washington – The US military has carried out another airstrike in eastern Syria in response to recent attacks by pro-Iranian militias.

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said the target was an arms depot that was used by Iran’s Revolutionary Guards and their allies. At the end of October, the USA had already carried out air strikes against two similar targets in eastern Syria. This is heightening concerns that the Gaza war between Israel and the Islamist Hamas could escalate into a larger conflict.

Attacks on US forces in Iraq and Syria have increased in recent weeks. According to the Pentagon, pro-Iranian militias have attacked US military bases in at least 40 cases since mid-October – 22 times in Iraq and 18 times in Syria. The attacks with drones and missiles were not successful and there were “no serious injuries” to US soldiers.

Security situation tense

The security situation in the entire region is tense because of the Gaza war, which began with the Islamist Hamas attack on Israel on October 7th. As a deterrent, the USA has, among other things, relocated additional weapons systems as well as warships and air force squadrons to the eastern Mediterranean and sent several hundred soldiers to the region. The Islamist Hamas, which rules in the Gaza Strip, is part of a number of militant groups that are supported by Iran in the region, including with weapons and financially.

Austin emphasized that it was a precision strike in self-defense in response to recent attacks against US forces in the region. US President Joe Biden ordered the action to make it clear that the United States was defending itself, its personnel and its interests. The USA is prepared to take further necessary measures to protect its own population and facilities. “We strongly advise against any escalation,” he warned. dpa