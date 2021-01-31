The US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) launched an investigation after the explosion in December 2020 of the prototype Starship SN8 spacecraft of the US company SpaceX. This was reported by an Internet portal on January 30, citing sources. The verge…

On December 10, the prototype of the spacecraft, which is being manufactured for a flight to Mars, after launch, reached a predetermined altitude and began to land. On landing, it exploded. The head of SpaceX, Elon Musk, on Twitter called the test a success, since the ship had not previously climbed eight miles (almost 13 km).

The ship’s tests violated the terms of its FAA test license, sources said. Increased regulatory scrutiny has stalled SpaceX’s intention to re-test the SN9 starship, slated for January.

The SN9 rocket was fueled and ready to fly, the interlocutors of the publication said, But the FAA checked the test license, as a result, Musk, disappointed with the process, expressed his opinion about what was happening on Twitter.

“Unlike its aviation unit, the FAA’s space division has a fundamentally flawed regulatory structure,” he wrote on Thursday. According to the inventor, if you follow these rules, then humanity will never get to Mars.

For years, Musk and others in the space industry have been lamenting the outdated US regulatory framework for licensing launches as innovation and competition in space skyrocket, the report says. In response, the US Department of Transportation, which delegates its launch oversight responsibilities to the FAA, promulgated new simplified launch licensing rules last year. They have not yet entered into force.

The Starship reusable spacecraft is designed for flights to Mars and is designed for 100 people. Its height is the same as that of a 16-storey building. Musk previously said that the spacecraft’s first test flight in low-earth orbit is likely to take place in 2021.

In November, tests of the Starship SN8 rocket also ended in failure. The test involved igniting the engine without launching the rocket. The exact cause of the problem is still unknown, but Musk speculated that parts of one of the Raptor engines could melt.