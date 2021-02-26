The press service of the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) reported that Boeing was fined $ 6.6 million for failure to fulfill its obligations. TASS.

Boeing will reportedly pay $ 5.4 million for non-compliance with a 2015 agreement that would have the company improve and prioritize compliance and compliance.

“The FAA will always put safety first in its decisions,” said CEO Steve Dixon.

Boeing will also pay a $ 1.21 million fine to settle two claims that have not yet been finalized.

Earlier, the airlines were advised to suspend flights of 777 aircraft with the specified engines due to an incident in the skies over Colorado, when a metal part fell off a United Airlines board in flight. Its debris fell on a residential area. Nobody was hurt as a result of the incident.