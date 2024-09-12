Defense One: RTX to Equip CCA Wing Drones with AMRAAM Air-to-Air Missiles

RTX wants to equip the US Air Force’s advanced wingman drones with AIM-120 AMRAAM (Advanced Medium-Range Air-to-Air Missile) air-to-air missiles. writes Defense One.

It is noted that the company is working with General Atomics and Anduril to equip the first series of drones, which are being developed under the Collaborative Combat Aircraft (CCA) program, with missiles. RTX Vice President John Norman emphasized that AMRAAM is a mandatory weapon for the CAA.

The first batch of drones will act as “missile tractors” carrying ordnance for manned fighters, he said. “Think of it as an air-to-air truck that can go into any environment, and now you can have a manned aircraft, whether it’s an F-35 or an F-22, that can use CCA as a booster so they have more ordnance,” Norman said.

In July, it was reported that the US Air Force Research Laboratory’s XQ-58A Valkyrie, a stealth drone that could become a wingman for the fifth-generation F-22 Raptor and F-35 Lightning II fighters, took off from a runway for the first time.