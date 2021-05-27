Frank Kendall, the candidate of US President Joe Biden for the post of Secretary of the Air Force (Air Force), supports the acquisition by the Pentagon of 145 strategic stealth bombers B-21 Raider, writes The Drive.

The publication notes that earlier it was announced about the intention of the Air Force to receive 100 of these aircraft, which are considered the “killer” of the Russian anti-aircraft missile systems (SAM) S-400 “Triumph”. The acquisition would have cost the Pentagon $ 89 billion. The Drive did not name a specific timeline for when the Pentagon will receive all B-21 Raiders, as well as their final cost.

According to the publication, these aircraft should replace the strategic bombers B-2 Spirit, designed “to penetrate through dense enemy air defense networks to deliver strikes, including those in service with closest adversaries such as China or Russia.”

In January, Popular Mechanics magazine announced that Northrop Grumman’s B-21 Raider could be the coolest aircraft in the world.